Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC) announced that the company’s fiber internet service, MVlink, was used for the second ever Major League Baseball game in Dyersville on Aug. 11.
Once again, BaAM, the production company that built the infrastructure for the game, utilized MVlink’s services. With the assistance of MVlink’s high speed fiber network, BaAM in turn provided services to assist television and streaming production teams and the onsite internet needs for the crew and fans in attendance.
MVEC also facilitated connections for two of the temporary cell towers erected to handle the influx of fans. The cellular provider for the event reported 100% availability of its cell tower before, during and after the game.
“Last year’s inaugural game was truly a hallmark event that provided great visibility to the combination of rich history and innovation that we have here in Iowa,” Jeff Geistkemper, fiber plant manager, said. “The bar was set high to deliver on the precedent established with last year’s event. We were pleased to play a part in the success of this year’s event by providing fast, reliable internet service to the field to enable a flawless broadcast.”
“The MLB at Field of Dreams project was another opportunity to not only showcase MVlink’s capabilities but to illustrate how critical broadband access is to rural America,” Jeremy Richert, CEO, Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative, said. “The implications of having access to reliable, fast internet are far reaching—from educational opportunities to growth in commerce to economic development. That a worldwide broadcast was able to be produced from the middle of a corn field in Iowa is a testament to the infrastructure we have invested in. Our team worked hard to deliver our piece of this large project and once again, we were able to step up and meet the needs of those we work for.”
MVlink fiber internet service is currently available to MVEC’s rural electric members in Jones, Jackson, Delaware and Dubuque Counties and the community of Coggon, as well as portions of Lake Delhi and the City of Anamosa.
