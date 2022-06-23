ANAMOSA
Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC) will host an open house at the cooperative’s headquarters in Anamosa (109 N. Huber Street) on Wednesday, June 29, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MVEC cooperative members as well as residents from Anamosa and surrounding areas are welcome to attend to learn about MVEC’s fiber internet service, MVlink. MVEC recently announced expansion of MVlink into additional areas of Anamosa including the southeast side of Anamosa near Strawberry Hill Elementary as well as the north side of town (including North Ford Street, North Garnavillo Street and North Cedar Street to name a few). Construction has begun in these neighborhoods, and residents will have the opportunity to be connected late summer and early fall.
Representatives from MVlink will be available at the free event to answer attendees’ questions, share information about the benefits of a fiber connection, and provide updates on MVlink’s broadband footprint. Attendees will have a chance to win $50 gas cards.
MVEC launched its fiber internet network in 2016 to expand the electric cooperative’s Smart Grid capability to allow communications with substation, line and meter equipment to help operate the cooperative’s electric system in the most efficient and reliable manner possible. In addition to improving system operations, this network helps members track their energy usage, improve energy efficiency and work and learn from home.
“We look forward to the opportunity to connect with our members and residents of Anamosa at our upcoming open house,” Jeff Geistkemper, fiber plant manager, said. “Our fiber team will be on hand to answer questions about MVlink service specifically as well as questions about the technology behind our fiber internet connection and the opportunities it offers, such as streaming TV.”
“We had a vision for MVlink several years ago and invested in smart grid technology to improve our electric service to members. Because we invested in this technology, it has allowed us to extend our service to fiber internet providing members in rural Iowa with the fastest internet speeds available,” Jeremy Richert, CEO, Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative, said. “We are pleased to extend this reliable, world-class internet service to residents of Anamosa.”
MVlink fiber internet service is currently available to MVEC’s rural electric members in Jones, Jackson, Delaware and Dubuque Counties and the community of Coggon, as well as portions of Lake Delhi and areas within the City of Anamosa.