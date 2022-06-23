Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative (MVEC) is pleased to announce details for the 2nd annual Shine the Light contest, which celebrates our cooperative commitment to community. This statewide contest will accept nominations for local volunteers in June, and award three winners with a $2,000 donation to their local charity or community organization.
“We’re excited to participate in this cooperative effort to shine the light on local volunteers,” remarked Jeremy Richert, CEO, MVEC. “So many people throughout our service area deserve to be recognized for making a positive impact.”
Sponsored by the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives of Iowa, the Shine the Light contest will accept contest entries online during the month of June. The three winners will be announced in September. In addition to receiving a $2,000 donation for their charity or nonprofit, the winners will also be featured in the September issue of Iowa Electric Cooperative Living magazine.
How to nominate
Member-consumers and employees of Iowa’s electric cooperatives are eligible to nominate local volunteers. If you receive electricity or internet from Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative (and MVlink), you’re a co-op member-consumer and invited to nominate someone who is making a positive impact in the community. The volunteer being nominated does not need to be a co-op member-consumer. Minors may be nominated with consent from their parents or legal guardians.
Go to www.IowaShineTheLight.com from June 1-30 to make a nomination and to review the contest rules. Nominators will need to provide contact information and answer this question in 500 words or less: How has your nominee made a positive difference in the community, and why do they deserve to be recognized?