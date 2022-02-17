At their Feb. 14 meeting, outside agencies made their pitch to the Anamosa City Council.
A total of 10 agencies made an ask of the council.
• Jones County Tourism Association requested $12,500. The funds mostly help cover the salary of the director.
• The Grant Wood Art Gallery requested $4,800 to help defray overhead costs.
• Jones County Extension requested $500 to help cover the costs of their summer camp.
• Jones County Senior Center requested $4,800 to help cover the cost of their dining program.
• Every Child Reads Jones County asked for $7,750 to help with the costs of publishing a book on Jones County.
• Jones County JETS requested a $1,500 allotment for their transportation program.
• Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition requested $3,000 to help with contracting staff and coordinating events.
• Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa requested $1,000 to help support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
• Jones County Economic Development requested $15,000 to continue their work in the city, including work on the ongoing Community Block Development Grant.
• The Anamosa Chamber of Commerce requested $11,000. The number was down from $12,500. The ask was slightly down because the funds mainly went to the salary of the executive director, which was currently not filled.
All of the agencies had their funding approved and the council added $3,000 to go to the Anamosa Rotary Club for the annual fireworks display.
Earlier in the meeting, the council held a couple of public hearings. The council approved maximum levy, which decreased from 14.22701 to 13.93922 per $1,000 of assessed value. Even with the decrease in the overall rate, the total taxes increased 8.14% to just over $2.1 million.
The other public hearing saw the council member approve a bid for work on the Sycamore Street project. The package came in nearly $89,000 under budget on what had been an estimated $278,200 budget.