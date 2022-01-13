Holding their first regular meeting of the new year, the Anamosa City Council approved an updated timeline for the Sycamore Street project, with construction between Davis Street and Williams Street.
The proposed project, has been adjusted since it was originally proposed. Back in September, the project was amended to include sewer replacement for the portion of the road after the city took a camera to the pipe and found that it needed replacement, as well as a new manhole cover.
The roadway design was therefor changed from three inches of mill and an overlay, with curb replacement, to a complete reconstruction of the road to allow the new pipes to be installed during construction.
The timeline approved for the project calls for the council to accept plans at their next meeting, Jan. 24, and send notice out to bidders. The bid letting would then be held Feb. 9 with a public hearing and awarding of the project at the Feb. 14 council meeting. Documents for the project, like contract, bond and insurance, would tentatively be approved at the March 7 meeting with a notice to the contractor to proceed the following day. The completion date, with 185 working days built in, would be Sept. 9.
As it was the first regular meeting of the new year, the city welcomed new council members Brooke Gombert and Teresa Tuetken to the council and welcomed back Kay Smith to the council after she won her re-election bid. Mayor Rod Smith, who also won his re-election bid welcomed the faces, new and old, to the council and said he was looking forward to working with them and the rest of the city’s officials in the coming year.