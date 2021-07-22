The City of Wyoming is set to look for a path forward concerning a USDA loan they entered into for a childcare center.
Right now, the city is accruing interest on the building which has been built on the school district’s land, but the city entered into the loan agreements with the USDA to get it built.
If the loan were to be bought out, the city could potentially have to pay back some of their grant money. Mayor Steve Agnistch, who was on the council when the city went into the agreement to have the building built, said they entered into the agreement because the city was told the USDA would take it over if it didn’t work out.
“That’s the only reason I voted for it,” Agnitsch said.
When the question of whether the city would be liable for the payments initially back in 2009, then Mayor Allen Willman said he had been assured by the bonding attorney that the USDA would not be able to come back to the city for the money, according to an article from Dec. 18, 2009, in the Midland Times.
City Clerk Sheri Tjaden said she had pointed it out to someone at the USDA who had said they weren’t aware that was in there.
Council members approved setting up a meeting with USDA state representative, bonding attorney, some of the council and some of the school board for a discussion.
The council members approved working on a contract for a partial tenet for the building, Studio 30 Dance. Agreement will be for one room approximately 4 hours per week at $100 and it will need the USDA’s approval.