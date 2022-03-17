Anamosa
Wanting more information before moving forward, the Anamosa City Council voted to table action on hiring a search firm for finding their new city administrator/clerk.
The council heard proposals from three firms.
Up first, Brent Hinson from Hinson Consulting, LLC, addressed the council. Hinson, who also serves as deputy city administrator and finance director for Mason City, has been doing searches across the state for the past seven years, working with Pat Callahan, who helped run the last search, and Mark Jackson, administrator in Story City.
Hinson had asked to be withdrawn from search consideration, believing that the route the city needed to go was that of an interim administrator and that the city needed to “take a look” at the situation before proceeding. The reasons he cited for the suggestion included what he described as a “tight market” with small application pools. He attributed this to Baby Boomers retiring and getting out of the market and younger applicants not being willing to move as much to pursue this type of career. He also cited a lack of stability in City Hall as a possible challenge with candidates.
The interim process would take one month instead of an estimated four months and provide a more experienced candidate than on the open market for some of the new faces around city hall. Though, Hinson said the city would likely be dealing with someone who’d been let go from a previous position and they’d have to make a determination on what they would be willing to accept.
Council member Rich Crump asked if they had a proposal for an interim search. While Hinson said he did not, but it would be a cheaper fee.
Second was Alex Metzger of Next Move Group, LLC. Part of a nationwide executive search firm, Metzger said their model was focused around small/mid-sized communities to help them “achieve economic growth” with a candidate that wants to be in a small community. In addition to searches for municipalities, the search firm also does searches for private companies.
Metzger estimated it would take 90 days after a finished job profile to fill the position—including getting the profile to as many people as possible and using analytics to determine who was interacting with it to help identify passive candidates. When asked whether they had a list of possible interim candidates, he said they did not. Metzger said he believed candidates would be willing to move states for the position.
“There’s a lot of people that move states, and you never really know the reason,” he said. “We’ll be doing a search in Alabama and somebody applies from Alaska…and it turns out, well they actually went to school in Alabama.”
The final presentation was submitted by Elizabeth Hansen of Midwest Municipal Consulting, LLC, who couldn’t be in attendance. References for previous searches included city administrator/manager searches for places like West Liberty, Center Point and Humboldt among 12 searches conducted dating back to 2020. She also has 19 years of municipal experience. Based out of Ankeny, Hansen provided a timeline which estimated 90-120 days to fill the position. A rough timeline estimated having the new administrator start in July, depending on the notice requirement of the candidate’s contract.
City Administrator Beth Brincks said she had not inquired with Hansen about whether she any possible contacts for an interim candidate.
Crump said he didn’t feel they could take any action until getting an estimate from Hinson on a possible interim cost. The move was then made by council member Jeff Stout to table action until the next meeting.