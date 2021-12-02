Lucia Herman, community services director, approached the Jones County Board of Supervisors during their Nov. 23 meeting to discuss the possibility of raising the limits on the county’s utility and rent assistance program.
Currently, according to county ordinance, the limits set on the amount of assistance individuals can receive is $100 for utilities, $150 if it’s gas, and rent assistance that is capped at $200 a month. At those rates, Herman said, they have trouble providing assistance as the amounts they can provide don’t provide enough assistance if someone is behind on utilities or someone needs help finding housing on fixed income. The rates have not been raised since 2007. Because of the low assistance numbers, currently, the budget does not get used, despite a need.
“I could be helping so many more people,” Herman said.
Assistance is limited to twice a year. The supervisors requested to see numbers before approving a possible change, and Herman was set to be back on the agenda for Nov. 29. Herman said she’d like to see the limit raised to $200 for utilities and $400 for rent. She was not requesting an increase in the budget line, just how much the ordinance allows her to assist.
The supervisors requested more information on how it would impact the budget line before acting on it.
In other business, Becky Dirks-Haugsted approached the supervisors about the possibility of getting signage put up directing traffic to the Jones County Freedom Rock in Stone City. Engineer Derek Snead said he would research the parameters for the state’s sign program.