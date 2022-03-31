Anamosa
The county will begin seeking nominations for their EMS Advisory Board.
The Jones County Supervisors approved the third and final reading to designate Emergency Medical Services as an essential service during their Dec. 28 meeting.
The next steps call for the board of supervisors to appoint an EMS advisory committee to do research on various funding options and how much funding is needed for EMS in Jones County.
Members of various EMS boards in the county came before the board to discuss what they felt the make-up of the board could look like. Members in attendance included Jean McPherson with the Olin ambulance, Sheila Frink with the Anamosa ambulance and Britt Smith with the Monticello ambulance. In discussion, service representatives came up with a multitude of different options. There are eight transport services, plus a non-transport service in Martelle. The board settled on two reps from each service area to be part of the board.
“We all have different needs, we all have different expenses, we all have different structures. Private, government, city run, board run,” Smith said. “That’s what the advisory boards job will be, to sift through that and make recommendations for you folks so you don’t feel like you have to be in the know on every aspect of it.”
The EMS reps said their goal was to get the measure for funding onto the ballot yet for the November general election. Additional funding can be attained in one of two ways: either through a local option income surtax or a property tax not to exceed $.75 per $1,000 of assessed value on taxable properties. The approval of either revenue stream requires 60% approval of the funding by a vote of the public. It would be the job of the advisory board to research what the levy should be and make a recommendation to the supervisors to approve and get put on the ballot.
The vote, if it fails and the funding would not be approved, would result in the resolution designating EMS as an essential service would be voided. If passed, the funding would sunset after 15 years, if not revoked by a petition and election.
When it comes to setting the rate, getting the number right was important to make sure the services got enough funding, but they didn’t need to go back to the public to change the rate, as that would require another vote.
“Once you set that rate…it will stay that rate until it expires,” auditor Whitney Hein said.
Smith added going in at a lower rate and then raising it later came with the inherent risk of it failing and the county being put back to square one.
“I think you determine an acceptable rate...not thinking that you’re going to go in there and incrementally increase it,” Smith said.
The representatives were also hopeful that the supervisors would approve the tentative plan to put the question on the ballot in November. With what was at stake with a failed vote, there was some concern about whether that gave enough time for the education that was going to be necessary.
The group is being assisted by the Jones Regional Medical Center marketing team, who will assist in getting the word out and felt they would be able to help with that education portion, as well as getting the word out over the summer in the various events around the county. The emergency services representatives expressed a desire to get movement on the question while the matter was still in the public consciousness, something they were concerned about if the vote was delayed.
Though there was not a deep discussion about the funding, there appeared to be a difference in interpretation on what allowable expenses would be down the road to be hammered out at a later time.
Jones County appreciates diversity on county boards and commissions and welcomes all applicants at least 18 years of age. The Board plans to appoint the EMS System Advisory Council on April 5, 2022. To apply, please contact the Jones County Auditor’s office or visit the county website at https://www.jonescountyiowa.gov/about/boards_commissions/.