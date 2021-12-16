Scotch Grove
The old Scotch Grove Presbyterian Church, which has been closed since November of last year, will reopen for the first time after being purchased by a local couple.
Wayne and Shirley Eiben said that when they heard it was going to close due to the pandemic they decided to put in an offer.
So, how exactly does one get it in their head to buy a church? When they heard the church was closing, Shirley said they didn’t want the history to go with it. After giving a tour to a couple of people who had relatives from the area, she wanted to make sure that could be preserved.
The purchasing process took some time. After the purchase, much of the work that had to be done was with the foundation of the church which was first built in 1861, though it was moved back slightly after the basement was added back in the ‘50s.
Much of the work that had to be done to get the church ready to reopen was in the stairs. Holes in the concrete meant that water had been running into the basement and through the foundation.
The Eibens have been doing most of the work themselves, which is why the renovations took a number of months. The rest of the family helped put some of the final touches on the church when they gathered for Wayne’s mother’s funeral a couple weeks previously.
When the church reopens, it will be under a different name: Scotch Grove Country Church. The church, which will be nondenominational, will be having services roughly every other week. As was their goal, the Eibens are preserving what history they can of its Presbyterian history, with an old Bible and some of the church’s history on display. They got the idea for the church’s name from a song, “The Old Country Church,” they’d heard performed by Andy McKean.
The church, located at 95th Ave, Monticello, IA 52310, will be officially opened Dec. 18 at 4 p.m., including music from McKean and a service that honors the history of the church.
Tim Slemmons led the last service for the Scotch Grove Presbyterian Church on Nov. 22, 2020. During that service, the open Bible was closed and carried out of the Scotch Grove Presbyterian Church. The Bible will be carried in and reopened during the first service of the Scotch Grove Country Church, with Slemmons leading the service again.
The plan is to vary up the speakers on a week-to-week basis, and they have already had people offer to come to speak.
They’ve heard from some local people who are excited to see the church back open and are looking forward to services resuming.
The couple is hopeful to be able to facilitate tours of the church and grounds as well as hold some events. The next service after the 18th will be Jan. 8, and the plan is to try to hold services on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Info on when services will be held and speakers can be found via the Facebook page, Scotch Grove Country Church.