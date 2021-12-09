As of Dec. 3, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rose 4.8% to 19.3%. The seven-day stats increased from 16.5% to 23.7%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 88 for Jones County in the last seven days, an increase of two over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 4,332.
Eight positive cases were among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Dec. 3, an increase of seven, and one case was reported among the inmates, same as the previous week.
As of Dec. 3, cases were reported at two school buildings in the Anamosa school district. Three cases were reported among students at Strawberry Hill Elementary, an increase of one, and none among the staff. Three students were reported at the middle school, down one, and none among the staff. No cases among students were reported at the high school, a decrease of two.
As a county, 54.7% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .1% over last week. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.4 million.
In Linn County as of Dec. 3, the 14-day average sat at 12.9%, an increase of 1.3%, and the seven-day average was at 13.8%, an increase of 1.7%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 338, an increase of seven over last week. Among the positive cases, more than 89% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.