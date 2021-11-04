As of Nov. 1, Jones County’s 14-day positivity dropped from 13.6% to 9.9%. The seven-day stats decreased from 13% to 10.3%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 44 for Jones County in the last seven days, a decrease of 11 over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,920.
Two positive cases are active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Oct. 25, a decrease of four from the previous week.
As of Nov. 1, cases were reported at just one school building in the Anamosa school district. Four cases were reported among students at Strawberry Hill Elementary, no change from the previous week. Two were reported among staff in the building. No cases were reported among staff or students at any other buildings.
As a county, 53.8% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .2% over last week. Statewide, that number is 55.2%, with Johnson County leading the state at 64.7%. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.4 million.
In Linn County as of Nov. 1, the 14-day average sat at 9.1%, an increase of .3% from the previous week, and the seven-day average was at 9.4%, an increase of .2%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 297, an increase of one over last week. Among the positive cases, nearly 92% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.