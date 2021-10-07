As of Oct. 4, Jones County’s 14-day positivity dropped from 12.1% to 11%. The seven-day stats rose dropped 6% to 8.8%. Statewide, both for the past seven and past 14 days, the positivity rate sat at 9.5%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 62 for Jones County in the last seven days, a decrease of 18 over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,638.
Six positive cases are active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Sept. 30, no change from the previous week.
As of Sept. 30, cases were reported at every school building in the Anamosa school district. There were four positive cases among students at Anamosa Middle School, a decrease of one, one at Anamosa High School, an increase of one, and four at Strawberry Hill Elementary, a decrease of one. No cases were reported among staff.
In the latest Midland health update shared Sept. 29, Superintendent Caleb Bonjour said that the elementary school was holding under 5%, and the secondary remained fairly low at 7% out due to illness. Of those, none were COVID positives at the elementary, and there were six combined between staff and students at the secondary, a decrease of three from the Sept. 23 update. At a meeting on Sept. 30 to discuss masking, a motion to use a sliding scale based on a survey from the community which would have incorporated daily percentages in the individual buildings failed to pass by a 2-5 vote.
As a county, 52.8% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .4% over last week. Statewide, that number is 53.9%, with Johnson County leading the state at 63.8%. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.3 million.
In Linn County as of Oct. 4, the 14-day average sat at 10.1%, a decrease of .1% from the previous week, and the seven-day average was at 10%, a decrease of .2%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 275, an increase of 10 over last week. Among the positive cases, nearly 82% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.