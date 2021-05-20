Jones County numbers held mostly steady, according to state data.
As of May 17, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate rose to 3.5% from 3.2%. The seven-day stats held steady at 3%.
Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed nine for Jones County in the last seven days, a decrease of two over the previous week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,115.
Quarantines in the Anamosa school district rose or decreased, depending on the building, per the district’s website as of May 14.
Quarantines in the elementary dropped from 13 to four, quarantines at the high school decreased from 64 to 52 and quarantines rose at the middle school, from 13 to 24.
On the state’s vaccine distribution dashboard, as of May 17, the state reported th at the county had more than 16,500 doses administered to Jones County residents.
Total, approximately 9,400 vaccines have been administered in Jones County. Linn County remained by far the second highest county for the vaccination of Jones County with more than 4,000.
Of those residents of Jones County that have received the vaccine, nearly 8,000 have completed their series of shots. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 2.6 million.
Nightingale Drug agreed to accept a shipment of Pfizer for Jones County, so they will have that available for youth.
Other providers may also have some if they choose to request a transfer of doses from Nightingale Drug. Pfizer has been approved for children as young as 12. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov.
In Linn County, the 14-day average dropped .3% to 3.8% and the seven-day average held steady at 3.7%. The active count in Springville’s zip code saw one case added, putting their total at 192. Among the positive cases, 92% are recovered.