As of Aug. 23, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate rose 2% from 10.5% to 12.5%. The seven-day stats were at 12.7%. Statewide, for the past 14 days, the positivity rate sits at 7.8% and 8% for the past week.
Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 29 for Jones County in the last seven days, an increase of two over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,234.
As with last week, two positive cases are active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
On the state’s vaccine distribution dashboard, as of Aug. 23, the state reported that the county had nearly 20,000 doses administered to Jones County residents. Total, nearly 14,000 vaccines have been administered in Jones County. Linn County remained by far the second highest county for the vaccination of Jones County with more than 4,800.
Of those residents of Jones County that have received the vaccine, 10,229 have completed their series of shots. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.1 million.
As a county, 49.7% of residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .6%. Statewide, that number is 48%, with Johnson County leading the state at 59.6%. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov.
In Linn County as of Aug. 23, the 14-day average sat at 8.6%, and the seven-day average was at 9.1%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 207, an increase of four over last week. Among the positive cases, more than 93% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.