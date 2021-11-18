As of Nov. 15, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rose .4% to 9.9%. The seven-day stats increased from 8.5% to 10.9%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 64 for Jones County in the last seven days, an increase of 22 over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 4,040.
Three positive cases are active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Nov. 15, the same as the previous week.
As of Nov. 12, cases were reported at all school buildings in the Anamosa school district. Four cases were reported among students at Strawberry Hill Elementary, an increase of one from the previous week. One student was reported at the high school, same as the previous week. Four cases were reported at the middle school. One case was reported among staff members.
As a county, 54.3% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .2% over last week. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.4 million.
In Linn County as of Nov. 15, the 14-day average sat at 8.9%, a decrease of .2%, and the seven-day average was at 8.8%, a decrease of .1%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 317, an increase of 13 over last week. Among the positive cases, more than 90% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.