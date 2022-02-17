As of Feb. 14, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate was 17.2%, down from 23.7%. The seven-day positivity rate was 11.9%, down from 22.7%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 57 for Jones County in the last seven days, down 77. For total cases, the county sits at 5,741.
As of Feb. 11, cases were reported in all three buildings of the Anamosa school district. At the high school, two cases were reported in the student body, a decrease of two, and one in staff, a decrease of one. At the middle school, one student was reported positive, a decrease of three. Five students were reported positive at the elementary, an increase of two, and two among the staff, a decrease of one.
As of Feb. 10, six staff members at the Anamosa State Penitentiary were positive for COVID, same as the previous week. Thirty-two inmates were reported positive, an increase of four.
As a county, 57.7% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, up .1%. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 4.7 million.
In Linn County as of Feb. 14, the 14-day average sat at 18.4%, down 5.9%, and the seven-day average was at 15.9%, down from 21.5%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 538, up from 525. Among the positive cases, more than 83% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.