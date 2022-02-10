As of Feb. 7, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate was 23.7%, down from 29.6%. The seven-day positivity rate was 22.7%, down from 27.1%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 134 for Jones County in the last seven days, down 76. For total cases, the county sits at 5,660.
As of Feb. 4, cases were reported in all three buildings of the Anamosa school district. At the high school, four cases were reported in the student body, a decrease of six and two in staff, an increase of two.
At the middle school, four students were reported positive, a decrease of four, and two staff members, no change from the previous week. Three students were reported positive at the elementary, a decrease of nine and three among the staff, a decrease of one.
As of Feb. 7, six staff members at the Anamosa State Penitentiary were positive for COVID, a decrease of six. Twenty-eight inmates were reported positive, a decrease of eight.
As a county, 57.6% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, up .2%. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 4.7 million.
In Linn County as of Feb. 7, the 14-day average sat at 24.3%, down 4.7%, and the seven-day average was at 21.5%, down from 27.9%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 525, up from 512. Among the positive cases, more than 78% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.