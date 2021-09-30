As of Sept. 27, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rose nearly 3% to 12.1%. The seven-day stats rose 3.9% to 14.8%. Statewide, both for the past seven and past 14 days, the positivity rate sat at 9.4%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 80 for Jones County in the last seven days, an increase of two over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,565.
Six positive cases are active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Sept. 27, an increase of one, and no inmates.
As of Sept. 23, cases were reported at every school building in the Anamosa school district, with the exception of the high school after last reporting five cases. There were five positive cases among students at Anamosa Middle School, an increase of three, and five at Strawberry Hill Elementary, an increase of one. One case was reported among staff.
In the latest Midland health update shared Sept. 23, Superintendent Caleb Bonjour said the percentages were at 3% out sick at the elementary school and had dropped from the high point of 19% out at the secondary to 5%. Of those, none were COVID positives at the elementary, and there were nine combined between staff and students at the secondary. At a meeting held Sept. 21, the board approved purchasing HEPA filters for the district, and other action was tabled until the district could get more feedback at the Sept. 27 meeting.
As a county, 52.4% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .4% over last week. Statewide, that number is 53.4%, with Johnson County leading the state at 63.5%. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.3 million.
In Linn County as of Sept. 27, the 14-day average sat at 10.2%, the same as the previous week, and the seven-day average was at 10.2%, an increase of .1%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 265, an increase of eight over last week. Among the positive cases, nearly 80% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.