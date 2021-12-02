As of Nov. 29, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rose 2.3% to 14.5%. The seven-day stats increased from 11.9% to 16.5%.
Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 86 for Jones County in the last seven days, an increase of seven over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 4,239.
One positive case is active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Nov. 23, and one case was reported among the inmates, same as the previous week.
As of Nov. 23, cases were reported at all school buildings in the Anamosa school district. Two cases were reported among students at Strawberry Hill Elementary, an increase of one, and none among the staff, a decrease of two. Four students were reported at the middle school, up three, and none among the staff, a decrease of one. Two cases among students were reported at the high school, an increase of two.
As a county, 54.6% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .2% over last week. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.4 million.
In Linn County as of Nov. 29, the 14-day average sat at 11.6%, an increase of 1.3%, and the seven-day average was at 12.1%, an increase of .7%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 331, an increase of 10 over last week. Among the positive cases, more than 90% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.