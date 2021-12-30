As of Dec. 27, Jones County’s 14-day positivity dropped 1.2% to 11.9%. The seven-day stats increased from 10.6% to 13.2%.
Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 62 for Jones County in the last seven days, an increase of eight over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 4,584.
As of Dec. 22, cases were reported at three school buildings in the Anamosa school district. One case was reported among students at Strawberry Hill Elementary, a decrease of four, and none among the staff. Two students were reported at the middle school, an increase of one, and none among the staff. One case was reported among students at the high school, a decrease of one, and one among the staff.
As a county, 56% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .3% over last week. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 4.4 million.
In Linn County as of Dec. 27, the 14-day average sat at 13.4%, a decrease of .9%, and the seven-day average was at 13.1%, a decrease of 1.4%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 365, an increase of four over last week. Among the positive cases, more than 88% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.