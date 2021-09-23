As of Sept. 20, Jones County’s 14-day positivity dropped to 9.2% from 10.3%. The seven-day stats rose 1.6% to 10.9%. Statewide, both for the past seven and past 14 days the positivity rate sat at 9.1%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 78 for Jones County in the last seven days, an increase of 38 over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,463.
Five positive cases are active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Sept. 20, an increase of two, and one inmate.
As of Sept. 17, cases were reported at every school building in the Anamosa school district. Five cases were reported among students at the high school, an increase of one, two students at Anamosa Middle School, a decrease of one, and four at Strawberry Hill Elementary. No cases were reported among staff.
As a county, 52% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .6% over last week. Statewide, that number is 52.8%, with Johnson County leading the state at 63.1%. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.2 million.
In Linn County as of Sept. 13, the 14-day average sat at 10.2%, a decrease of .6%, and the seven-day average was at 10.1%, a decrease of .1%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 257, an increase of 13 over last week. Among the positive cases, nearly 80% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.