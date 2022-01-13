As of Jan. 10, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rose 3.2% to 16.6%. The seven-day stats increased from 14.3% to 20.5%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 107 for Jones County in the last seven days, a decrease of 59 over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 4,754.
As of Jan. 7, cases were reported in all three buildings of the Anamosa school district. At the high school, 11 cases were reported in the student body and two in staff. At the middle school, one student was reported positive and two staff members. Eight students were reported positive at the elementary and three among the staff.
As of Jan. 10, 20 staff members at the Anamosa State Penitentiary were positive for COVID, an increase of eight over the previous week. No inmates were reported positive.
As a county, 56.5% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .3% over last week. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 4.5 million.
In Linn County as of Jan. 10, the 14-day average sat at 21.4%, an increase of 6.8% over the previous week, and the seven-day average was at 27%, an increase of 10.5%. The seven-day mark is the highest in the state. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 406, an increase of 22 over last week. Among the positive cases, more than 85% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.