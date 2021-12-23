As of Dec. 20, Jones County’s 14-day positivity dropped 3.1% to 13.1%. The seven-day stats decreased from 14.2% to 10.6%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 54 for Jones County in the last seven days, a decrease of 11 over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 4,515.
Six positive cases were among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Dec. 20, an increase of one, and no cases were reported among the inmates, a decrease of one.
As of Dec. 17, cases were reported at three school buildings in the Anamosa school district. Five cases were reported among students at Strawberry Hill Elementary, an increase of three, and one among the staff. One student was reported at the middle school, same as the previous week, and none among the staff. Two cases were reported among students were reported at the high school, a decrease of one, and one among the staff.
As a county, 55.7% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .4% over last week. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 4.3 million.
In Linn County as of Dec. 20, the 14-day average sat at 14.3%, a decrease of .3%, and the seven-day average was at 14.5%, a decrease of .4%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 361, an increase of 12 over last week. Among the positive cases, more than 88% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.