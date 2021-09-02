As of Aug. 30, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate dropped from 12.5% to 11.3%. The seven-day stats dropped 3% to 9.7%. Statewide, for the past 14 days, the positivity rate rose slightly to 8.2% for 14 days and 8.3% for seven-day averages. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 34 for Jones County in the last seven days, an increase of five over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,282.
As with the last two weeks, two positive cases are active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. One inmate has been added to the positives as of Aug. 29.
As of Aug. 27, the only cases reported at Anamosa schools were five students at the high school.
On the state’s vaccine distribution dashboard, as of Aug. 30, the state reported that the county has had approximately 20,200 doses administered to Jones County residents. Of those residents of Jones County that have received the vaccine, approximately 10,300 have completed their series of shots. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.1 million.
As a county, 50% of residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .3% over last week. Statewide, that number is 49.7%, with Johnson County leading the state at 60%. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov.
In Linn County as of Aug. 30, the 14-day average sat at 9.8%, an increase of 1.2%, and the seven-day average was at 9.4%, an increase of .3%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 211, an increase of four over last week. Among the positive cases, nearly 92% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.