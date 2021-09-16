As of Sept. 13, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate held steady at 10.3%, an increase of just .1%. The seven-day stats dropped .6% to 9.3%. Statewide, for the past 14 days, the positivity rate dropped 1.3% to 8.9% for 14 days and down to 9% from 9.9% for seven-day averages.
Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 40 for Jones County in the last seven days, an increase of nine over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,385.
Three positive cases are active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Sept. 13.
As of Sept. 10, cases were reported at every school building in the Anamosa school district.
Four cases were reported among students at the high school, an increase of one, three students at Anamosa Middle School, an increase of two, and four at Strawberry Hill Elementary, an increase of one. No cases were reported among staff.
As a county, 51.4% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of .2% over last week. Statewide, that number is 52.1%, with Johnson County leading the state at 62.6%. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.2 million.
In Linn County as of Sept. 13, the 14-day average sat at 10.8%, an increase of .4%, and the seven-day average was at 10.2%, a decrease of .3%.
The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 244, an increase of 19 over last week. Among the positive cases, nearly 82% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.