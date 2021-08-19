As of June Aug. 16, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate sat at 10.5%. The seven-day stats were just under 13%. The county is top 10 in the state in terms of positivity rate.
Statewide, for both the past 14 days and the last week, the positivity rate sits at 7.6%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed just 27 for Jones County in the last seven days, more than triple the total number of cases for the entire previous month. For total cases, the county sits at 3,195 and is 20th as positive tests per 100,000 of population.
Two positive cases are active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
On the state’s vaccine distribution dashboard, as of Aug. 16, the state reported that the county had nearly 20,000 doses administered to Jones County residents. Total, approximately 11,470 vaccines have been administered in Jones County. Linn County remained by far the second highest county for the vaccination of Jones County with more than 4,750.
Of those residents of Jones County that have received the vaccine, 10,149 have completed their series of shots. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.1 million.
As a county, 49.1% of residents are fully vaccinated. Statewide, that number is 47.6%, with Linn County leading the state at 59.3%. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov.
In Linn County as of Aug. 16, the 14-day average sat at 8.6%, and the seven-day average was at 9.1%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 203. Three cases have been reported in the last week. Among the positive cases, nearly 95% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.