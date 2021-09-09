COVID-19 by the numbers Sep 9, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As of first thing Sept. 7, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate continued to drop from 11.3% to 10.2%.The seven-day stats stayed relatively steady, up just .2% to 9.9%. Statewide, for the past 14 days, the positivity rate rose 2% to 10.2% for 14 days and up to 9.9% from 8.3% for seven-day averages.Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 31 for Jones County in the last seven days, a decrease of three over last week. For total cases, the county sits at 3,327.Three positive cases are active among staff at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as of Sept. 4. There were no longer any positive inmates reported.As of Sept. 3, cases were reported at every school building in the Anamosa school district.Three cases were reported among students at the high school, a decrease of two, one staff, one student at Anamosa Middle School and three at Strawberry Hill Elementary.As a county, 51.2% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated, an increase of 1.2% over last week. Statewide, that number is 51.7%, with Johnson County leading the state at 62.4%.Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 3.2 million.In Linn County as of Sept. 7, the 14-day average sat at 10.4%, an increase of .6%, and the seven-day average was at 10.5%, an increase of 1.1%.The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 225, an increase of 14 over last week. Among the positive cases, 87% are recovered.Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Anamosa JournalEureka To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDowntown businesses remain open during faceliftMount Vernon teachersLisbon new teachersFawn Creek Country Club women's golf: Dearborn dominates the dayAnamosa football: More good than badArthur Charles 'Charlie' BakerMan shot at scene of Martelle fire: Investigation into incident ongoingSpringville-Central City cross country: Soaring to the top of the standingsWoodard sentenced at emotional hearingFreedom Rock painting underway Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. More Announcements Anniversary Jul 29, 2021 Mike and Pat Plueger Anniversary Jul 15, 2021 Ryleigh Kay Bader Jun 4, 2020 Norton’s 65th anniversary Apr 23, 2020 Anderson, Overman to wed Nov 14, 2019 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms