As of Jan. 31, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate was 29.6%, up from 28.1%. The seven-day positivity rate was 27.1%, down from 32.4%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 210 for Jones County in the last seven days, down 58. For total cases, the county sits at 5,487.
As of Jan. 28, cases were reported in all three buildings of the Anamosa school district. At the high school, 10 cases were reported in the student body and none in staff. At the middle school, eight students were reported positive and two staff members. Twelve students were reported positive at the elementary and four among the staff.
As of Jan. 31, 12 staff members at the Anamosa State Penitentiary were positive for COVID. Thirty-six inmates were reported positive.
As a county, 57.4% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 4.6 million.
In Linn County as of Jan. 31, the 14-day average sat at 29%, down .5%, and the seven-day average was at 27.9%, down from 30.3%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 512, up from 481. Among the positive cases, more than 74% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.