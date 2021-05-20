Anamosa
With just a couple of weeks remaining in the school year, when the state released new guidelines for schools Friday, May 14, around 2:30 p.m. concerning mask use. It caught Anamosa district personnel off guard, particularly with contradicting guidelines from the Center for Disease Control.
“It was a bomb to everybody across the state of Iowa,” Superintendent Larry Hunt said during the May 17 school board meeting.
Administrators, nurses and Board President Carl Chalstrom and Board Vice President Brian Hurt met May 16 to try to come up with a compromise on new protocols. The compromise the district was came up with was masks remaining required indoors and on buses, the latter being a federal requirement, unless people were isolated, eating, drinking, socially distanced and/or in the presence of people that are fully vaccinated. masks are no longer required outdoors and students will still be sent home that are either showing symptoms or are positive for COVID-19, but students or staff exposed will no longer have to quarantine, though parents will be notified and still be able to make that choice.
Hunt said he also sought the opinion of the district’s attorney.
“She would recommend we stay the course the way that we did,” he said.
Board Member Bruce Miell asked why St. Patrick School had gone without masks and other districts in Jones County were as well. Hunt said there were a couple of positive cases as at the elementary and the middle school and nine at the high school. Hunt said other staff members had not had the opportunity to get vaccinated, either due to underlying health conditions or staff members who were expectant mothers.
“If you look at all the new cases, if you count them up, they’re all in our high school, our elementary and our middle school,” Hunt said. “If we had zero cases like we did a month ago, we would probably be right there with everybody else.”
Hunt said Jones County Public Health, as well as surrounding public health departments disagreed with the state’s new guidance and that the district was going to continue to follow their guidance as they had all year. During the May 18 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, Jones County Public Health Director Jenna Lovaas said she appreciated how the Anamosa school district was handling the new guidance.
Board Member Eric Wickham asked why there were different rules for outdoors versus indoors.
“They’re not in close contact outside. There’s less of a chance outside to spread or contract COVID, and that’s why you’re seeing the mandates go away as far as being outside,” Chalstrom said.
Some board members expressed hesitancy to change course with so little time left in the school year.
“We’ve done this all year and I don’t see a problem with eight more days of wearing masks,” Chalstrom said.
“Why not continue doing what we’re doing, and then we’ll look at next year,” Hurt said.
Next school year, the board expected things to be different, once some students had the opportunity to get vaccinated and there was three more months of information out there.
The board heard from parents on the issue who said they were tired of the mask mandate. Adam Miller said he was done making his daughter wear a mask, saying the emotional toll outweighed any other health consideration.
“It’s my decision as a parent,” Miller said. “I don’t care if it’s 10 days, my daughter and my kids want to see their friends’ faces.”
Another parent backed up Miller’s point on the emotional stress kids were under at the elementary with masks and said there was no consistency with how teachers were treating masks. She said it was getting to the point that her kids, in the final year of elementary, didn’t want to go to school.
In the end, the board did not make any motions to adjust what the district had sent out the previous day. Chalstrom thanked everyone that attended and gave input, saying input was appreciated year-round.