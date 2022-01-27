In updating the Jones County Board of Supervisors during their Jan. 18 meeting, Jones County Public Health Director Jess Wiedenhoff said the county was seeing numbers significantly on the rise.
“It isn’t a great situation right now,” she told the supervisors Jan. 18. “Numbers are significantly on the rise and have been for a while.”
At the time, the positivity rate in the county was at 31.7%.
Opening by addressing some misinformation, Wiedenhoff said the department’s stance on COVID-19 protocols has always been to follow either the Iowa Department of Public Health or the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations, whether that be for vaccines, testing or quarantine guidance. Their current recommendations can be found at their website or on their social media pages and, when needed, any further information would be put out in a press release from the department or board of health.
At Midland, the elementary had to close Jan 21, due to a spike in illness, according to an update from Superintendent Caleb Bonjour. Staff reported and disinfected the building and continued to work on mitigation efforts and work through assisting students in quarantine. The district also delayed the secondary students two hours to sanitize and try to avoid a spike there.
In discussing how the current spike was different than October, Bonjour explained that the progression of the virus was slower in the fall. In comparison, “Our elementary numbers went from 5% out ill on Monday to almost 15% on Friday, and our COVID positive cases doubled in less than three days. The fast spread of COVID and the increased illness rate with other sickness going around is what prompted us to make this decision swiftly in hopes of preventing additional spread and bigger issues,” he explained.
Bonjour asked the community to help limit any further spread of illness.
COVID-19 by the numbers
As of Jan. 24, Jones County’s 14-day positivity rate was 28.1%. The seven-day positivity rate was 32.4%. Under “total positive cases,” the dashboard listed 268 for Jones County in the last seven days. For total cases, the county sits at 5,237.
As of Jan. 24, cases were reported in all three buildings of the Anamosa school district. At the high school, 19 cases were reported in the student body and two in staff. At the middle school, 23 students were reported positive and two staff members. Twenty-four students were reported positive at the elementary and eight among the staff.
As of Jan. 20, 31 staff members at the Anamosa State Penitentiary were positive for COVID. Thirty-three inmates were reported positive.
As a county, 57.1% of Jones County residents are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers can be found at https://vaccinate.iowa.gov. Statewide, the number of vaccines administered is more than 4.6 million.
In Linn County as of Jan. 24, the 14-day average sat at 29.5%, and the seven-day average was at 30.3%. The reported count in Springville’s zip code sits at 481. Among the positive cases, more than 76% are recovered.
Both Linn County and Jones County are in the “high transmission” range on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.