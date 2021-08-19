With just over a week to go before the start of the school year, Anamosa school board members were run through the district’s planned COVID-19 protocols
Based on guidance from Jones County Public Health, individuals who test positive or are symptomatic for COVID-19 will be required to quarantine for 10 days. Under the guidance, that is triggered if they have either two of the following symptoms headache, body aches, chills, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and sinus congestion/runny nose or one of either fever of 100+, new cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing and loss of taste or smell.
Students or staff can return after the 10-day period after a positive test or not taking a test at least 24 hours fever-free without medication and symptoms have improved or no COVID-19 test. If they have a negative COVID test, they need to be fever free, have symptoms improve and no contact with someone who’s tested positive.
There are three options suggested for quarantine after exposure. Option one is a 14-day quarantine, with no test required. Option two allows a return after 10 days with no testing required and a transmission risk of between 1% and 10%. Option three allows for a return after seven days with a negative COVID test and a transmission risk between 5% and 12%. The latter two option also require no clinical evidence of COVID during symptom monitory and that monitoring continues to 14 days and adherence to mitigation strategies.
The quarantine after exposure guidelines do not apply to those that are fully vaccinated or that have had a confirmed COVID-19 case within 90 days.
Though masks cannot be mandated within the school building, federal requirements mandate that they be worn on school buses. The document said the district, “support all staff, students and visitors in their choice around wearing masks.”
The mitigation strategies would include the frequent sanitizing and cleaning of all buildings and buses.
The district will update their positive cases daily on their website on their “COVID dashboard,” a practice begun during the previous school year.
The board approved the recommendations to be sent out to district families.