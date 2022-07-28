While cameras from all over the barn on the Great Jones County Fairgrounds in Monticello were popping pictures of Addy Appelhans and her grand champion best of show turkey during poultry show action Saturday, July 23, the Anamosa freshman immediately knew what she had to do.
Give credit where credit is due.
“Winning this poultry show award isn’t about me, it was much more of a team thing,” said Appelhans, who also showed, and brought home hardware, from the beef show Friday, July 22.
“It was a group effort from our entire Jackson Wise Owls club when it came to the turkeys for the poultry show, and more specifically the Gravels and the Meyers. The turkeys started out in Dani Gravel’s basement as babies, then went to my house and, finally, to Lee Hardersen’s farm where we would go and take care of them leading up to the fair. I really can’t take full credit for showing the champion turkey. As a group, we randomly assigned the turkeys to show at the Fair, and I guess I was just lucky enough to be assigned the turkey that wound up being the champion. All three families helped take care of the turkeys. So, I can’t take full credit for this. It was a group effort.”
And for Appelhans, this was just her first year showing poultry at the fair, too.
“I learned a lot about turkeys in the last year,” she said. “They grow up really fast and are really different animals. Very chill and low maintenance, especially compared to cows.”
When it comes to showing cows however, Appelhans is much more confident, and experienced.
“I’ve been competing at the beef show for six years now,” she said. “I love cows. They’re a whole year project and taking care of them and doing everything it takes to lead up to the fair never gets old. I love it all, and love it more and more each and every year.”
Appelhans claimed the champion market heifer award at the beef show Friday while also showing the reserve champion purebred Simmental.
“For me, going to the shows and being able to meet new people is one of the best things about it,” she said. “I’ve learned so many life lessons and it’s been a good bonding experience with my cows too. I’ve always had a tight bond with them, but when we travel around together it gets even stronger.
“I spend a good chunk of my days with my cows taking care of them, especially in the months leading up to the Fair. I look forward to this every year.”
Appelhans’ brother Garrett also showed at the fair, placing third in the overall market steer class.
“I was so happy for him,” Addy said. “We both can’t wait to come back here and see how we do next year.”