CEDAR RAPIDS
The 2021 Corridor Business Hall of Fame, presented by U.S. Bank, marks the 22nd anniversary of celebrating distinguished business leaders who have established a legacy of leadership within their industries and our community.
Three laureates and one young entrepreneur will be inducted into the Corridor Business Hall of Fame, joining the elite group of past honorees, on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Cedar Rapids Marriott.
Through leadership, vision and innovation, the laureates and young entrepreneur have influenced much of our community’s economic development and social welfare. The 2021 honorees include Dr. Brian Darrow of Anamosa Veterinary Clinic as a laureate.
These distinguished business leaders were nominated by community members, and then selected by an independent committee.
These individuals have lived and worked in Eastern Iowa and epitomize five key standards of excellence: impact on their industry or organization, integrity as an ethical business leader, commitment to bettering the community as a whole, leadership qualities and entrepreneurial spirit.
This elite group of Iowa leaders will be inducted at a black-tie dinner held in their honor.
Highlights of the evening include video biographies of each laureate, and students from local schools will serve as hosts and escorts to reinforce the purpose of the event — to inspire children to visualize success.
Junior Achievement programs empower young people to own their future economic success by enhancing the relevancy of education.
Not only do our programs help young individuals realize what they can become, but they also help them see what they can change in the community around them.
The Corridor Business Hall of Fame honors Eastern Iowa businesspeople who have shown by example the importance of achieving a high level of success both personally and professionally.
Tickets are on a first come first serve basis. For tickets or additional details, contact Junior Achievement at (319) 862-1100 or email Emma Disterhoft at edisterhoft@jaeasterniowa.org.