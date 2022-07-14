Monticello
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear visited Monticello’s Camp Courageous July 6 as part of her “Workday Wednesday” series. The series of visits has taken DeJear all over the state of Iowa since February with the stated intention of “staying grounded with people.”
“These workdays give us the chance to stay grounded, not only with people, but the industries that exist throughout our state. Whether they be challenges or things you want to brag about, these workdays give me the chance to connect with everyday people through an apolitical lens. We’re talking about Iowans when we’re in these spaces, not Democrats, Republics, or anything along those lines. A lot of the time we’re not even talking about politics, just the person’s story. I’m learning how the state can be a better advocate and create pathways for anybody to succeed,” DeJear said.
Previous Workday Wednesdays have included small farms, cattle ranches, retail, restaurants, childcare facilities, nonprofits and hospitals. DeJear had Camp Courageous on the list to gain a better understanding of the needs and potential relating to Iowa’s disabled.
“This is a demographic that’s incredibly important to me personally. I started getting deeper into it when I was running for Secretary of State in 2018. I saw an alarming statistic at the time that we had 300,000 persons with disabilities who were eligible to vote, but only 10% of the population was doing so,” she said. “That’s a problem because everybody should have that access to the process. That was when I realized we have to do a lot more related to all our communities to do the hard work.”
Charlie Becker, CEO of Camp Courageous, said the camp was eager for the chance to educate a political figure about their needs.
“We’re open to receive anybody; we love to have anybody out. Even though the camp doesn’t receive government funding, we still love to have them out to see what people in Iowa can do on their own,” he said. “This is all done on donations, and people have the potential to support these things. It’s a good living testimony to Iowans.”
DeJear was impressed by Camp Courageous’ work and that the state should invest in bringing organizations like it to their full potential and making the quality of care available for all Iowans.
“This is a group of people, along with their families, that the state needs to do some problem-solving with, so those pathways are strong relating to accessibility in education, care and activities,” she said.
“We have what it takes. This is an incredible program here, but we know that many parents in the state don’t have access to care. We have to increase access. I’m thinking about the cares all together: healthcare, mental healthcare, childcare, respite care. We have to find some strategic ways for the human being to be put first in our policies and state program creation.”
DeJear said the needed approach to care is to “put people before profit,” and the state should incentivize more people to work in the care industry by increasing the reimbursement rates to compensate for the cost of business going up.
“From my vantage point, it’s less about putting profit first and more about putting them first. The way we go about doing that is bring groups of folks together, the stakeholders, providers, insurance companies, to center ourselves,” she said.
“I’m a small business owner, I believe in institutions and companies making money, but you cannot do it at the expense of people. I want to re-frame how we think about these pathways.”
Regarding the the gubernatorial election, DeJear said she isn’t worried about a recent AP report of Democrats switching party registration to Republican. She said while the Republicans in Iowa have a small registered voter advantage, Democrats have the opportunity to get more new people registered and engaged in politics. DeJear prides herself on being able to connect with the hardest to reach populations, especially since Iowa party registration has one-third in the middle.
The gubernatorial hopeful said Republicans have been attending her events and switching over to the Democrat side because her message is one that resonates with everybody. Citing what she termed, “extreme decisions” Gov. Kim Reynolds has dug her heels in on, DeJear said many Republican voters oppose public funds going to private school vouchers and the planned Iowa abortion ban.