Anamosa
Deputies wanting to help a fellow deputy will likely lead to a policy change in Jones County.
Jones County Deputy Tim Miller wanted to be able to donate sick time to fellow Deputy Derek Denniston, who’s been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. There was nothing in the county policy that allowed for that, and without donations, he would run out of sick time in a couple months’ time.
“I personally think we can’t allow that,” Miller said. “We can’t rush him back to work just to rush him back to work. We need him 100% healthy.”
In talking with members of the Iowa State Troopers, Miller said they allow for the donation of sick time, depending on the severity of the illness or in the event of a pregnancy. Concerning pregnancies, he thought the policy change could impact that as well, which is also not addressed under current policy.
He said he didn’t want to put a limit on the amount of time donated or a timeframe on when it would need to be used so it could be a running account.
“Let’s kind of give back to guys who sacrifice their holidays or weekends or nights,” Miller said.
Supervisors signaled they’re approval of making a change in the policy. Supervisor Jeff Swisher, a former deputy himself, said he would like to see no limit on who could donate. An example policy limited donations to those in the same classification. Miller said he’d had multiple county departments reach out and say they were interested in assisting.
Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said he, too, was in favor of a policy change and writing something that fit the county’s needs specifically. The supervisors tabled any action on the policy change so a new policy could be worked up.