Center Junction/Martelle
Over the past couple of weeks, Jones County Conservation has begun the process of replacing just a small portion of the trees taken out in last year’s derecho.
Back in December, Conservation Director Brad Mormann said that it might take years for the department to use up all of their insurance money for repairs for their property. Under the policy, tree damage is only covered for trees within 1,000 feet of an insured structure. That added up to 200 acres worth of trees.
“It’s not where like by next spring we’re going to have this all restored…It’s going to take some time before the park looks anything similar,” Mormann said in December as it was estimated cleanup would take three to five years.
At a later time, paths forward could include a new entrance or prairie or woodland restoration work. With some of the pines being 40 or 50 years old, the park will take some time to get it looking back to normal. The Jones County Board of Supervisors, at the suggestion of then Jones County Auditor Janine Sulzner, approved putting the money into a special fund so it was clear what the money could be used for.
Sept. 30 at Central Park and Oct. 6 at the Martelle portion of the Grant Wood Trail, the Jones County Conservation Department and volunteers began replacing some trees in landscape areas of those locations as part of the Derecho Recovery Tree Planting Days. All told, 39 trees and 18 shrubs in total were planted at Central Park on Thursday, and 16 trees were planted along the Grant Wood Trail at Martelle. Sacred Heart out of Monticello helped plant the trees in the afternoon Sept. 30, and the general public assisted in the morning Sept. 30 and for both sessions Oct. 6.
“It really went well in our manicured park areas in Martelle and Central Park here,” Mormann said. “It was great to get the trees planted here that we got done.”
The trees planted were paid for through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Forestry Section 2021 Derecho Community Forestry Recovery Project Grant for assistance with funding for these projects. The trees planted are species native to Iowa and include bitternut hickory, Kentucky coffee tree, honey locust, silver maple, hackberry, black oak, pin oak, red oak, chinquapin oak, white oak, bur oak, swamp white oak and American plum. Jones County Naturalist Michele Olson said not all of the trees that were replaced were native Iowan trees.
Moving forward, no future plantings have been schedule for Jones County parks, though more cleanup of forested areas is expected to occur this winter in Central Park.