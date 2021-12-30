Over the last week, the Jones County Senior Dining Center, the Dining Dollars campaign sponsored by the Journal-Eureka, gained $4,350 in donations.
Your donations are essential to keeping the senior dining program running and offering the locations and services it currently does, according to Lisa Tallman, director of the program.
The money helps to support the program that provides hot and nutritious lunches to homebound residents. It also aids in funding senior dining centers in Anamosa, Monticello and Wyoming.
Businesses and individuals will have their name and amount listed in the Journal-Eureka so readers will be able to watch the donations grow. Donations may be made anonymously or in memory of a loved one.
Checks may be made to Jones County Senior Dining Center and mailed to Journal-Eureka, 405 E. Main St., P.O. Box 108, Anamosa, IA 52205. Gifts are tax deductible.
Recent donations include: Lavonne Portzline $25, anonymous $25, Terry and Diane Osterkamp in memory of Louis and Leona Osterkamp $50, anonymous $100, Pat and Doug Nauman $100, Bonnie Bauer $50, Marg Schirmer $50, Patrick Callahan $50, anonymous $100, Charles Dixon $100, Charles Dixon $100, anonymous $500, Laurel Davis $100, Brian and Jill Darrow $100, Joyce Hart, Randy Hart, Sandy Hart, Greg and Paula Hart, Kevin Hart and Judy McLain $300, Bernieta Wells $50, anonymous $1,000, Dianne Labarge $25, Olin American Legion $200, Recreational Motorsports $1,000, Karen Snyder $25, Kay Smith $150, Susan Edleman in memory of Betty Swartz $50, Jonathan and Rebecca Poling in memory of Lloyd and Cleta Coleman $100, Mike and Sharon Eilers $100, anonymous $50 and Jean Oberbreckling $50.