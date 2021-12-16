Over the last week, the Jones County Senior Dining Center, the Dining Dollars campaign sponsored by the Journal-Eureka, gained $2,320 in donations.
Your donations are essential to keeping the senior dining program running and offering the locations and services it currently does, according to Lisa Tallman, director of the program.
The money helps to support the program that provides hot and nutritious lunches to homebound residents. It also aids in funding senior dining centers in Anamosa, Monticello and Wyoming.
Businesses and individuals will have their name and amount listed in the Journal-Eureka so readers will be able to watch the donations grow. Donations may be made anonymously or in memory of a loved one.
Checks may be made to Jones County Senior Dining Center and mailed to Journal-Eureka, 405 E. Main St., P.O. Box 108, Anamosa, IA 52205. Gifts are tax deductible.
Recent donations include: David and Elizabeth Remley $150, Darwin and Elizabeth Coleman $275, Wes and Bonnie Helmick $20, Greg and Nancy Norlin $100, J. Allen Rush $100, Elizabeth Heims $25, anonymous donation $1,000, Janette Beardsley $50, V.E. and Mary Jo Hamre $100, anonymous donation of $100, anonymous donation of $50, Tom and Peggy Cobb $50, Duncan Chiropractic $100, Ronald and Barbara Andreesen $100, anonymous donation of $100 and Mary and Richard June $100.