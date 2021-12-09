Since the start of collecting donations for the Jones County Senior Dining Center, the Dining Dollars campaign, sponsored by the Journal-Eureka, gained $875 in donations.
Your donations are essential to keeping the senior dining program running and offering the locations and services it currently does, according to Lisa Tallman, director of the program
The money helps to support the program that provides hot and nutritious lunches to homebound residents. It also aids in funding senior dining centers in Anamosa, Monticello and Wyoming.
Businesses and individuals will have their name and amount listed in the Journal-Eureka so readers will be able to watch the donations grow. Donations may be made anonymously or in memory of a loved one.
Checks may be made to Jones County Senior Dining Center and mailed to Journal-Eureka, 405 E. Main St., P.O. Box 108, Anamosa, IA 52205. Gifts are tax deductible.
Recent donations include: Margaret Nielsen $200, Virginia Grant $25, Robert and Kathryn Pilcher $100 in memory of Margaret and Fritz, Richard and Patty Delagardelle $100 in memory of Ruby and Leo Wuebker and Bob Delagardelle, Roberta Robertson $100 in memory of Don Robertson, Steve and Chris Williams $50, Sylvia Rickels $100 in honor of parents Werner and Margaret Bendixen and Eldon Covington $100 in honor of parent Lester and Bessie Covington.