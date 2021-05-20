With the changes the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced in guidance for schools, a pair of local superintendents released messages May 16 stating how their districts would be dealing with the updated guidance.
Anamosa
Superintendent Larry Hunt said a path forward was complicated by the fact that IDPH and the Center for Disease Control disagreed.
“Over the last 14 months, the Anamosa Community School District has tried to abide by the guidance from these two organizations for our day-to-day operations; however, with the two agencies contradicting each other at this time, we are trying to complete the last two weeks of school in a way of compromise,” Hunt said. “We realize there is not a solution at this point that will appease all of our students, staff and families so we apologize for that in advance.”
Citing the recent uptick in students testing positive over the last couple of weeks, Hunt laid out the following procedures for the final few weeks of school.
• The district will still require the use of properly adorned masks by those in our buildings and on bus routes, except for times when people are isolated by themselves, eating, drinking, socially distanced and/or in the presence of others who have been fully vaccinated.
• Masks are not required at any time when students, staff and others are on school property but outside of our buildings.
• Students will still be sent home who have tested positive and/or show symptoms of COVID-19.
• Any students or staff who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will no longer have to quarantine. Any student/staff currently in quarantine because of exposure were allowed to return to school on Monday, May 17.
• Parents/guardians of any student who has been exposed to an individual testing positive for COVID-19 would be notified and be allowed the right to decide if their child will be quarantined from school and school activities due to exposure.
• Graduation will be held as “normal” in the gym with no limit on spectators. Masks will be required for attendees but not required for graduates. Graduation will be live-streamed, but the normal graduation set-up will not lend itself to good video quality.
The recent IDPH and CDC guidance has been posted to the district’s website.
Midland
With the IDPH and the governor’s office announcing on Friday that Iowa schools could transition to optional wearing of face masks for students and staff, Superintendent Todd Hawley announced that as of May 17, the district would no longer require face masks while at school or during school activities. Face masks are optional. Parents will determine if they want their child to wear a face mask.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the child will be excluded and sent home. Communication will be sent to parents of students who were exposed. However, schools are no longer required to quarantine exposed students. It will be up to parents to decide if they elect to keep their student home if exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 and to determine if any health risks exist.
Those with questions were encouraged to contact their school’s office.
“Thank you, and we look forward to a positive finish of the school year,” Hawley said.