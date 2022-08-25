Springville

On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10:15 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was called to St. Luke’s Hospital for a child that had been bitten by a dog, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. An 8-year-old male was at the residence of an acquaintance, Tegan Goehring, at 1014 Dubuque Road in rural Springville on Friday afternoon.

