On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10:15 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was called to St. Luke’s Hospital for a child that had been bitten by a dog, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. An 8-year-old male was at the residence of an acquaintance, Tegan Goehring, at 1014 Dubuque Road in rural Springville on Friday afternoon.
Goehring was in another room of the residence when two dogs in the residence bit the child multiple times. Both dogs were identified to be 3-year-old pitbull/mastiff mixed breed male canines. The child alerted the adult of the incident, and the adult took the child to St. Luke’s Hospital and called a parent of the child to have them meet them at the hospital.
The child suffered from multiple severe bite wounds to his head, face, back, legs and arms, which required emergency medical treatment. The child remains hospitalized and is currently recovering from the injuries the office said upon the Aug. 16 press release.
Following the report, deputies then started further investigation into the incident by getting the initial details of what occurred on Friday afternoon from the parents of the child and hospital staff. Deputies then met with the owners of the two dogs at the residence where this occurred and spoke with them about the incident. One of the dogs involved in this incident is owned by Goehring, and the owner of the second dog was identified to be Bryle Dobling.
Deputies were in contact with the Cedar Valley Humane Society and Linn County Public Health, and it was determined the dogs involved in the incident are vicious animals under Linn County Ordinance, section 6-57. The owners were served a notice, pursuant to Linn County Ordinance, section 6-70, and the owners voluntarily surrendered the dogs, which are currently in quarantine.
The owners have two days to appeal this action to the Linn County Board of Supervisors. If there is no appeal, the dogs will be humanely euthanized as required under Linn County ordinance.