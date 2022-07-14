For the first time, presenters and their four-legged friends got a chance to compete in things like handling, obedience and agility in the dog show.
Rheagyn Uthoff had veterans of the Great Jones County Dog Show in Rizzo and Hope and said having dogs that have competed before made it easier for subsequent shows.
“They usually listen better,” she said.
Each of her different dogs have different strengths and weaknesses. Rizzo, for example, does more of the obedience and listening events and requires more time training, while Hope is faster, so takes on more of the agility tasks.
“[Rizzo’s] also kind of afraid of the agility equipment,” she said.
While the agility tasks are about speed, it’s just as important to make sure the dog’s hitting the proper marks. Ensuring that the tasks are done correctly tends to be what the focus is on when it comes to the course work.
In addition to playing to each of her dog’s strengths, not using the same dog throughout the course of the entire show helps to keep each dog fresh.
The fair adding the show makes it a nice opportunity to get some work in before the Great Jones County Fair.
“I feel like it’s good for them because I’m a little less stressed out,” she said. “So, when I’m less stressed, I think they respond to that.”