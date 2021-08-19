An anonymous donor is matching up to $25,000 in a generous donation to fund the new Medical Education Simulation Facility at UnityPoint Health — Jones Regional Medical Center (JRMC) and a community fundraising campaign, Creating Our Future Dream, has begun.
The Medical Education Simulation Facility begins in a temporary, mobile building until $2.5 million dollars can be raised to build a permanent facility.
To jump start the fundraising project, an anonymous donor will match up to $25,000 to fund the $100,000 annual cost for the first three years in the temporary building.
Construction began on the Medical Education Simulation Facility in August 2021 and is expected to be completed by October 2021. Consisting of two large simulation rooms staged as a hospital environment, a conference room to hold debriefings, as well as office and storage space, the mobile unit will serve as a space to equip and train frontline healthcare workers. The simulation lab will host state-of-the-art equipment such as simulation mannequins and an IV arm to help train students using realistic scenarios.
“We are extremely pleased to bring this simulation lab to Jones County,” Eric Briesemeister, JRMC president, said. “Recruiting, training, and retaining highly qualified frontline healthcare workers will be an ongoing challenge in the years to come. Having this simulation lab to educate students, team members and our community will only enhance the healthcare we provide at JRMC.”