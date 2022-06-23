At their June 14 meeting, the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Transportation Improvement Program for the next five fiscal years (2023-2027). Work on both the former intersection at Old Dubuque Road and the intersection at Springville Road are set to see work done.
The following are local projects included in the plan.
In Jones County, $1,000,000 worth of work paving at the Old Dubuque Road intersection as well as various grading projects on the county’s portion Highway 151 total an estimated $557,000.
Under “other projects added to the program” was listed the interchange with County Road X-20 at Springville to replace an existing at-grade intersection. In the year listed in the program (2027), the program calls for grading and paving work totaling nearly $20 million, more than $10 million in right of way work, $3.565 million for a new bridge, $374,000 for new traffic signage and $97,000 in lighting. All told, the cost is estimated at $34.3 million.
Other projects on the plan for Jones County in the coming years include: $5,000 right of way work at the Maquoketa River on Highway 136 and right of way and bridge replacement work on Highway 151 work at Kitty Creek in 2025, a bridge deck overlay at Little Bear Creek and bridge rehabilitation at the Maquoketa River on Highway 136 and a bridge deck overlay at the Wapsipinicon River at Highway 151 in 2026 and new bridges and right of way work at each Sibles Creek on Highway 38, Kitty Creek on Highway 136 and the Wapsipinicon River on Highway 151 for 2027.
Highway 64 between Highway 151 and Highway 38 is set to get more than $2 million in paved shoulder work across nearly 10 miles.
For Traffic Safety Improvement Projects for the 2023 fiscal year, in Jones County edge treatments are planned for E34, totaling $500,000.
The plan is available for the public to look at on the IDOT website.