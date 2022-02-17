Springville
Next month, Iowa Department of Transportation officials are set to continue the process of replacing the dangerous intersection at Springville Road and Highway 151.
The district commission will be asked next month for the designation of a “corridor preservation zone” in preparation of future work to replace the intersection with an interchange.
“When we enact corridor preservation, it’s to preserve future land for a highway expansion or in this case a new interchange,” district transportation coordinator Catherine Cutler said. “What it does is help us work with developers so that they don’t build a new house or a new business in the area where we’re going to come in and put a new interchange.”
With the amount of housing that is going in in Springville, Cutler said it was started to get close to some of the land that would be needed for the new interchange. By enacting this zone, it would allow the DOT to work with the City of Springville as future developments pop up to make sure nothing gets developed in a spot where land would be needed for the new road—allowing the DOT to purchase needed land when a development plan is submitted or OK the proposed development.
Multiple safety measures have been put in place over the past 15 years, including flashing lights, new pavement markings, paved shoulders, warnings at the intersection and, most recently, lowering the speed limit from 65 to 55 m.p.h.
Though the intersection hasn’t seen any fatal crashes in the last five years, there are still frequent accidents—including a pair within days recently. Many of the accidents, Cutler said are a product of vehicles failing to yield the right of way from the side roads.
“So, they’re either not stopping at the stop sign, or they’re trying to cross all four lanes,” she said, instead of pausing in the median and rechecking. “It’s really a function of driver error on a lot of these crashes.”
Back in 2019, before the speed limit was changed, a public meeting was held in Springville to discuss various alternatives. The preferred alternative is a diamond interchange that would take County Road X20 over Highway 151. This alternative would require a new three-lane bridge. One lane would go each direction, with a center turning lane and one lane entrance and exit ramps.
That is still the plan, according to Culver.
“That’s always been our intention…but this topic has been a real hotbed issue in the local community,” she said and had various levels of support from local officials.
At a meeting, council member Bart Barner and Iowa DOT officials discussed the stalling of the project and had the issue put on the agenda for the council’s approval. At a special meeting Feb. 9, the Springville City Council approved unanimously a resolution approving the DOT’s plans for the interchange.
Even as the process moves forward, no changes are likely for a while with the project not currently on the five-year plan.