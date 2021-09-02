Anamosa
If you have been to downtown Anamosa recently, you have seen a lot of changes. Anamosa has new wayfinding signage to help visitors get from place to place; a brand-new mural on Ford Street painted by local artists; storytelling on storefronts by some vinyl coverings; and several buildings under construction. I know it can feel a little overwhelming to see all of the great work happening, but just wait until it is all finished!
The downtown construction is part of a state grant under the Community Development Block Grant program. In a partnership with the State of Iowa, the City of Anamosa, and the owners of 10 downtown properties, ten historic facades are getting renovated under this program. The construction work can touch any element of the front façade and nearly every building includes some of the following: masonry, upper story windows, new storefronts, paint and more.
However, don’t think that downtown is shut down because of this project! Far from it! Our businesses that provide great products and quality services are still open to serve you. Tucker’s Tavern is still open, and you can enter through her Booth Street entrance during construction. Vendor Village may look a little worse for the wear at the moment but rest assured that they are still open and have a bevy of great merchandise for you to peruse. The Chamber/Tourism office demolition just started, but you can still contact LeeAnna or Bob because we are putting in a temporary entrance door in the front so you can still get all of your needs fulfilled by our local organizations. And finally, Barner Realty is still here to help you with your real estate and auction needs.
As always, you will want to check with each business/organization to find out what their hours are, but our goal in this project is to keep our businesses open and operating during construction. Yes, it might look a little rough and be a little hard to tell at times, but we want our businesses and community to succeed, so we want them open and operating. Plus, when you go visit the businesses, you can get a peek at what the final product will be once complete!
We know it has been a rough summer, and we will be working into the fall and winter. But please know that we are working hard to make the downtown more appealing. And we are working hard to make sure our businesses can stay open during all of this. Please help us by supporting them as well!
Always remember that Jones County Economic Development is here as a resource to your business and that we always try to help our businesses and communities grow and prosper. Anytime you have questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out by contacting me at director@jonescountydevelopment.com.