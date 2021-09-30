After the production of “Calamity Jane” had to be canceled, Starlighters returned to the stage for the second time in 2021 with their production of “Driving Miss Daisy.”
The story is a well-known one. It tells of the gradual friendship that develops over the course of more than two decades between a Jewish widow and her black chauffeur. The play won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and the 1989 film adaptation won Best Picture at the 62nd Academy Awards.
While the set has been a big part of productions in the past, this production is really all about the performances. There are just a few simple sets to speak of spread across the stage: a living room, the car and an office set, the latter of which is occasionally covered to give room for a simple side table with a telephone. As needed, sound is utilized to provide context to events occurring off-stage.
That places the focus solely on three performances: Linda Merritt as Daisy, Kevin Sims as chauffeur Hoke and Rob Merritt as Daisy’s son, Boolie. That focus on the performances and the words with the pared down set was something first-time director Heather Sims discussed prior to the show’s opening.
“I really wanted the audience to focus more on the dialogue,” she said, knowing she could trust her actors. “They needed very little directive because everything that they do and everything that they say is just dead on, and that’s just a part of their amazing abilities of knowing what to do, and where to go and what to say.”
The performances rewarded the confidence put in performers. Everyone plays their part well. With the play being set in the south, the performers are forced to affect a southern accent. If done poorly, it can become a distraction—particularly when the spotlight is so heavily focused on the performances. However, all three actors do a solid job in this department.
Because of this, the emotion of the heavy moments and the wit of some of the play’s more dry and sarcastic moments are able hit like they’re supposed to. With the pedigree of the story, it’s clear that the script is exceptional, and the performers do it justice.
Kevin Sims and Linda Merritt in particular shine in the main roles. They work well together and sell the development of the friendship over the course of multiple decades.
Regardless of your familiarity with the source material, the performances are worth watching if you can.