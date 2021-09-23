Heather Sims wasn’t planning on making her directorial debut with the Starlighters II Theatre’s production of “Driving Miss Daisy,” but she’s risen to the challenge and is looking forward to opening night Sept. 24.
“I am ready,” she said days before her directorial debut opens. “With the support of the cast, and the crew and the director mentors that the theatre my confidence was built…and I really think everybody is going to enjoy this because it’s really a reflection of how incredibly amazing the cast is.”
Sims is a seasoned actor on the Starlighters’ stage and had been set to fill the role of assistant director for the production, but took over the director’s chair after leading rehearsals since they started. The play’s original director, Charlotte Scheckel, had gotten things prepared with stage layouts and the cast selected, though Sims had to tweak some things.
The play follows the titular Daisy Werthan (Linda Merritt), an independent, elderly Jewish widow living in Atlanta. After she crashes her car, her son, Boolie (Rob Merritt), arranges for her to have a chauffeur, an African-American driver named Hoke Colburn (Kevin Sims). They form a close friendship over the course of decades.
Initially, the play had been planning a black box show, but expanded to contain a set—though it is still minimal. With such a small cast, Sims wanted the dialogue to really shine.
“From my perspective, this particular play, the power is in the dialogue,” she said. “So, I really wanted the audience to focus more on the dialogue.”
Having such a seasoned set actors made Sims’s job easier in the director chair.
“This is a stellar cast. These three cast members are absolutely amazing…I couldn’t ask for a better play and a better cast and crew,” she said.
With the cast’s wealth of experience, Sims largely let her actors do what they thought was best and most natural for the characters, but they were supportive of Sims and her vision when she had tips or tweaks.
“They needed very little directive because everything that they do and everything that they say is just dead on, and that’s just a part of their amazing abilities of knowing what to do, and where to go and what to say,” Sims said.
Tickets for the show can be purchased at the box office Monday through Friday, 6 p.m. to 9 pm. or Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, either by dropping by 200 E. Main St., Anamosa, or calling 319-462-4793. Tickets can also be purchased online at starlighters.org.