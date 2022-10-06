In a pair of press releases, the Jones County Attorney’s Office announced a pair of successful prosecutions Sept. 26.
Toby Knapp was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed five years in prison on four separate matters to be run consecutive to one another. Knapp will have criminal convictions entered on one felony count of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two felony counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp one as it relates to marijuana and one as it relates to methamphetamine; and is having his probation revoked and his sentence imposed on assault on a peace officer and felony interference with official acts. The four five-year sentences will be run consecutive to one another, and Knapp will remain in custody until transferred to the Department of Corrections.
The allegations were that Mr. Knapp possessed considerable amounts of both methamphetamine and marijuana on Aug. 26 in Jones County. These cases were investigated by the Office of the Jones County Sheriff, the Monticello Police Department and the Anamosa Police Department.
Robert David Bleakley was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed 5 years in prison on felony theft of a motor vehicle and additionally sentenced for the aggravated misdemeanor of credit card fraud. The allegations were that Bleakley stole a vehicle from the parking lot of the Lawrence Community Center, then proceeded to make unauthorized purchases at the Anamosa Wal-Mart. The five-year sentence will be run concurrently to charges out of Buchanan County.
Bleakley will remain in custody in Jones County until transferred to the Department of Corrections. This case was investigated by the Anamosa Police Department.
Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons handled both successful prosecutions on behalf of the State of Iowa.